Logitech MX AIR Mouse - For Ergonomic Comfort & Entertainment

Logitech MX Air Mouse works both as a regular mouse for the desk and as a remote control for using the PC as an entertainment center - Lean back and listen to music, browse photos, or surf the Web—from your desk or across the room. [ Vista supported ]

Got this message from Amazon - As someone who has purchased computer peripherals or electronics from Amazon.com, you might be interested in the new MX Air cordless mouse from Logitech. An Amazon.com exclusive, the MX Air can be used on your desk or in the air.

Reviews from the new Logitech MX Air Mouse Customers.

1 . The Logitech MX Air is far superior. The movement is smooth. I mean really smooth. The feel is very natural. I don’t feel like I am hanging onto a odd shaped object. The back lighted controls are great in the dark.

2 . Definitely beautiful looking and easy to use. On the table or surface area it works flawlessly while in the air it takes a bit of getting used to. Holding it like a remote is the key, as I’m sure others have also noted. In the end it’s a great device, browse the web or watch a movie and it lets you do everything you’d normally do aside from typing, of course.

3 . Finally, I no longer have to move my roller-ball mouse across my leg or the dog to change the channel or select a movie. This is perfect. In fact I don’t think I’ll be using my Media Center remote anymore. For anyone like me who navigates their computer from their couch, this mouse is just what you need.