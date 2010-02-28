Google Sites - Create Wiki style Websites

#wiki

Google Sites Wiki

Google Sites, based on JotSpot wiki software, is a new Google service that lets you create and edit websites without learning HTML.

Google Sites offers 10 GB of extra storage - you can add file attachments to web pages or embed rich content from other Google applications like YouTube videos, Google Docs, Presentations, iGoogle gadgets and Picasa Photo slideshows.

To use Google Sites, you must enable the “Next Generation” feature inside the Domain Settings tab of your Google Apps account and then open sites.google.com/a/mydomain.com

Here’s a video from the product manager of Google Sites explaining the individual features:

Websites created inside Google Sites can be private or you can publish them in the public domain so everyone else can edit your pages.   And like other Wikis, Google Sites maintain a log of all changes made by users.

Google Sites have templates so you can give a more consistent look to all your website pages. You can also use Google Sites to create custom Facebook Pages.

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

