Google Internet File Storage

Adobe Share, Microsoft Windows Live SkyDrive, AOL XDrive and Box.net could be preparing from some tough competition from Google as the “Internet King” is all geared up to release their file hosting service in few months. The WSJ writes:

Google is hoping to distinguish itself from existing online storage services partly by simplifying the process for transferring and opening files. Along with a Web-based interface, Google is trying to let users upload and access files directly from their PC desktops and have the file storage behave for consumers more like another hard drive that is handy at all times, say the people familiar with the matter.

One limitation of such an Internet-based storage service is that it isn’t accessible when a person’s computer or phone is offline, such as when one is in an airplane, though he could still copy required files to the laptop or other device before disconnecting from the Internet.