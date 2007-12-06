Creating Strong But Memorable Passwords with Inkblots

Published on 2007-12-06
Inkblot Passwords is a Microsoft Research project that helps users create and remember strong passwords through a set of visual clues.

To create a password, you are a shown a random set of images - you look at each of the image, think of some associated object and them type the first and last character of that object’s name.

For instance, if the first picture is of a black cat, you can type “bt” in the password field. You then advance to the next picture and so on to create a 20 character random and strong password.

Whenever you are asked to log in, you will be presented with the same images (inkblots) to remind you of your associations.

Though it may be tough for most of us to rely on memory for such long passwords, the research paper says that most users find the mental images they associate with the inkblots hard to forget.

InkblotPassword.com | Inkblot Authentication [PDF]

Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert in GSuite and Google Apps Script. He holds an engineering degree in Computer Science (I.I.T.) and is the first professional blogger in India. Read more on Lifehacker and YourStory

