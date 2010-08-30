Test your Password Strength Online

Ever wonder how strong your password is?

Just type your password in the input box of How Secure is my Password and this nifty little tool will tell you how long it would take for an average desktop computer to crack your password using the Brute Force method.

The tool uses the simple formula “(number of possible characters ^ password length) / calculations per second” to derive that number but it can also determine if you are using one of the common passwords (like qwerty or 123456) that can be cracked instantly.

“How Secure is my Password” runs inside your browser through JavaScript and therefore your passwords won’t be transmitted anywhere while you are checking their relative strength.

