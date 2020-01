This is a current snapshot of the Techmeme home page. Stories highlighted in red are about Apple (iPad, iPad Apps and iPhone OS 4.0) , green color is for Google (Buzz privacy) while stories about Microsoft (‘Pink’ event and Zune HD) are in blue.

There are plenty of reasons to be excited about the iPad but too much Apple news can cause iFatigue.

