Add Stock Photos to your Google Documents

#google docs

Stock photos in Google Docs

Google Docs is integrated with Google Image Search to help you quickly find and insert web photographs in your documents. The results are filtered to only show images that have been licensed under Creative Commons and labeled for commercial reuse so  you are legally allowed to insert these images in your documents.

Other than Creative Commons, there’s a new image search option available in Google Docs that will help you find professionally shot photographs for your documents. Google has partnered with stock photography services like Photos.com to offer royalty-free stock images inside Google Docs, just like Microsoft PowerPoint.

How to Insert Stock Images in Google Docs

While you are inside the edit view of a document, go to Insert – > Images – > Stock Photos and use the search function. The collection of stock photographs available inside Google Docs isn’t as big as what is offered by Microsoft Office but that should possibly change once Google signs up with more partners.

Play ;

Other than Google Documents, the option to insert stock photographs is available in Presentations and Google Spreadsheets as well. Thank you Eric Curtis.

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻