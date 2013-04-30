Share any Email Message in Gmail with the Outside World

#bookmarklets #gmail #web design

Have you ever receieved an email message and wondered how they created such a nice layout inside an email message? What fonts and colors were used in the message body? How was the email signature created?

You can always look at the HTML source of an email message manually and it will lay bare all the elements and formatting that were used to write that message but there’s an even better and non-techie way. It’s called Scope.

Scope is essentially a bookmarklet that will extract the source code of an email message, cleans the HTML and formats the source for easy reading. Scope currently works for Gmail but support for Yahoo Mail and Outlook.com is coming.

Email Message Source

Share any message in Gmail with public

There’s another good utility of Scope for those who aren’t really interested in the design aspect of their email messages.

The service can help you share any email message in your mailbox - like this one from Twitter - with a click and this can be a good alternative to traditional email forwards.

Open any email message inside Gmail and click the Scope bookmarklet. The app will convert that email message into a public web page that you can share with the outside world.

The URLs are automatically masked from the shared email message but you may even hide any other confidential details from the message - like the email addresses or phone numbers - before making it public.

The public URLs for your shared email messages will remain active for 15 days. The service is free though you would have to verify your email address before sharing any email message.

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

