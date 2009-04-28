Build an SEO Optimized HTML Sitemap for your Website

You may call it the index page or table of contents for your site but Sitemaps are probably the most important tool to help search engines discover your internal web pages.

Carrie Hill at SEW shares how you can use a sitemap for SEO - i.e., build strong internal links and also flow pagerank to your most important pages:

A page with links and text is more powerful than just a list of links, and the text can help the users determine the true content on a page that may be optimized for a general term.

Carrie also suggest that you should have less than 100 links on your sitemaps and use do-follow link for the sitemap only on the home page and nofollow it on the interior pages. Here’s why: