SEO Tip for Blogs - Don't Waste the PageRank

Most blogs use the following layout for their home pages and the archives. There’s the title of the post, a short excerpt (description) and a “read more” link that points to the full article. Some blogs may also add a featured image near the post’s excerpt.

A common layout for blogs

There’s one little problem with the above layout though - it wastes your Google PageRank and thus may not be the most optimal layout as far as SEO is concerned.

Let me try explaining it in simple English.

Your blog’s homepage has a finite amount of Google PageRank that is equally distributed among all the links that exist on that page. Thus, if you put 10 links on a web page whose PageRank is 5, each of those links is passed 0.5 PageRank. If you decrease the number of links from 10 to 5, each of the links will be awarded with a PageRank of 1.

In the above example, there exist 2-3 links per post on the homepage - the post title (1), the featured image (2) and the “read more” link (3). If you can have just create one link from the home page to the inner post page, the linked page will get more PageRank which may benefit them in organic search rankings.

How? A possible solution is that you get rid of the “read more” link on the blog homepage (and archive pages) and instead apply a different CSS style to the post titles so that they instantly appear as links - you can use a different font family, increase the font size and maybe apply a different color (like some shade of dark blue).

