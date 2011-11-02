How to Secretly Update your LinkedIn Profile without Telling Anyone

#linkedin

Your LinkedIn profile is like a public resume that anyone can read. Recruiters and head hunters are using LinkedIn to find prospective employees and it is therefore important, especially when you are seeking a new job, to keep your LinkedIn profile updated and active.

linkedin updates

Update LinkedIn without Telling the Boss

When you add or edit any field in your LinkedIn profile, say your education or current role, that change is instantly broadcasted to your entire LinkedIn network. While LinkedIn users do like to keep their work profile updated, if someone is doing it regularly, it could be a strong hint that they are probably seeking to change their job.

This can be a problem when your boss and work colleagues are also on LinkedIn and you are connected with them. You would not like them to know that you have been working on improving your LinkedIn profile in the last few days.

Fortunately, there’s an easy way to turn off these broadcasts. If you would therefore not like your present employer and anyone else to know that you are updating your Linked profile, open the Activity Broadcast option and turn it off (uncheck the box). Simple!

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻