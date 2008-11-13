Improve SEO with PDF Files: Get Google to Read Your PDFs

The text and links inside PDF documents are indexed by Google (just like HTML files) and often rank high in search results so PDF files may be a good source of traffic to your website. Google OCR can read text inside images as well.

Susan Esparza posts a summary of suggestions made by George Aspland on how to use Adobe PDF files to get more traffic to your blog. Excerpts:

To get your PDF indexed in Google simply link to it from one or more pages that already indexed.

For better PDF rankings: Pay special attention to the headline in a PDF as Google always includes snippets from the PDF and puts the words and phrases of the query in bold. Also make sure that you PDF has a proper Document Title similar to the Title tag on a Web Page.

