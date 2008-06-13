Marissa Mayer Keynote on How Google Works

#google

This is a video recording of Marissa Mayer’s keynote that she recently delivered at the Google I/O Developers Conference.

You’ll learn some very interesting facts about Google in this video like how they use Split A/B testing to determine the right number of pixels between their logo and the search results. Or why Google ads have a light yellow background while the industry standard is blue.

When you perform a query on Google, it will hit anywhere between 700 - 1000 machines across different Google data centers before returning the search results on your screen - and the whole process takes less than a second.

Marissa Mayer also shares some interesting facts about user behavior:

a. The default number of search results on a page is 10. If Google increased that number to 20 or 30, people were using Google less because the search pages were taking more time to display on the screen.

b. When Google reduced the size of web pages by few KBs, the normal usage increased and people would search more because small pages load faster.

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻