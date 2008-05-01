Learning to Use Boolean Search Operators in Google

#google

google boolean search

Web search engines like Google support boolean search commands (AND, NOT, OR) to help you narrow down or widen results.

For instance, mp3 player -iPod will search for mp3 players other than iPod while a query like grand auto theft +review on Google News will show news stories that contain reviews of this popular video game.

Using boolean operators may be second nature to most web veterans but if you ever need to explain the same concept to a newbie or your kids, Boolify can be a big help.

Boolify is visual query builder that works with Google web search, Images and News search. You begin by dragging blocks on the canvas - these blocks, that resemble jigsaw puzzle pieces, actually represent the boolean operators.

The search results from Google will appear and change instantly as you add (or remove) boolean operators from the search query. Give it a shot.

Boolify Project [Click the green piece to begin] Thanks Paul Pival.

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻