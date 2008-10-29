Search by Location in Google News

Google News supports the location: search operator that lets you find news articles from a particular country or a US state.

For instance, you could say ”earthquake location:Pakistan” to get the recent earthquake related news from newspapers that are only published in Pakistan. Similarly ”traffic location:LA” will show traffic related news from sources located in LA.

Joan Rataic-Lang has a related question – “How do you specify multiple locations in the Google News search query? Ideally I would like to be able to search for news in both US and Canada but don’t know if it can be done.”

To search for multiple locations in Google News, you can use the Boolean OR operator but with a little variation. The syntax is something like “location:A OR location:B ..”

So to answer Joan’s question, you can say “cell phone ban location:US OR location:Canada” to search for news about cell phone ban from either of the two neighboring countries.

