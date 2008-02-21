The Most Expensive Part of Google Homepage

Open the Google website, type some query in the search box (e.g. Yahoo) and click the “I am Feeling Lucky” button. Google will automatically transport you to the Yahoo! homepage bypassing the search results page.

Thus you save some important time (few microseconds) and don’t have to perform an extra mouse click but Google just lost a google chance to monetize your visit.

Marisa Mayer told Marketplace that less than 1 percent of Google searches are done through the “I’m Feeling Lucky” button but some estimates suggest that Google could be losing $110 million of advertising revenue due to that button because people are skipping results pages that have Google ads.

Despite the indirect cost, this very expensive “feeling lucky” button will stay on the Google homepage.

