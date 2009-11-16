Search Queries with High Abandonment Rates

Amit Agarwal
By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2009-11-16
S

Rand says that you should look at your search query logs and try to figure out queries that have high abandonment rates. Look at competing pages and try to rework your own content so that people stay longer.

Published in: inspiration - open - SEO

You’ll also like:

Looking for something? Find here!

Meet the Author

Web Geek, Tech Columnist
A
Amit Agarwal

Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert in GSuite and Google Apps Script. He holds an engineering degree in Computer Science (I.I.T.) and is the first professional blogger in India. Read more on Lifehacker and YourStory

Get in touch