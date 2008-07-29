Search Engine Optimization - New York Times

“This Boring Headline Is Written for Google” - this excellent article on NYT explores how print media journalists have to unlearn few things they learnt at the journalism school to get ‘successful’ on the Internet. Excerpts:

Journalists, they say, would be wise to do a little keyword research to determine the two or three most-searched words that relate to their subject — and then include them in the first few sentences.

News organizations large and small have begun experimenting with tweaking their Web sites for better search engine results. But software bots are not your ordinary readers: They are blazingly fast yet numbingly literal-minded. There are no algorithms for wit, irony, humor or stylish writing. The software is a logical, sequential, left-brain reader, while humans are often right brain. Link.

