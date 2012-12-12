Save Web Pages to your Google Drive

The Google Docs team has released a new Chrome add-on that will help you save full web pages to your Google Drive with a click.

You can choose to save web pages as HTML files, as Google Documents or as .mht files where the entire page (including the CSS and JavaScript) is packed into a single web archive file that can later be viewed inside Internet Explorer (and also Firefox).

Send any Web File to Google Drive

This isn’t just limited to saving web page but works with other types of web content too.

For instance, you can right-click any image on a web page and save it to your online Google Drive account. The add-on can be configured to save a static screenshot image (PNG) of the current web page. It can also be used for saving audio, video, PDFs and even Office files from the Internet to Google Drive though it would fail if the size of the file exceeds 25 MB.

All files are saved in the root folder of Google Drive and there isn’t a way to change the default save location. Also, the add-on will initially save the web pages /images to your local computer and then uploads them to your Google Drive. They aren’t transferring stuff directly in the cloud.

You don’t however need the Google Drive app on your computer for this to work.

