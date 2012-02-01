How to Save Gmail Attachments in Google Docs

#gmail #google docs

If you have a email attachments inside your Gmail mailbox that you would like to save to your Google Docs account, you have a couple of options.

You can either download the attachment files to your local desktop folder and then upload them to your Google Docs account via the web browser. Or you can apply the #googledrive label and it auto save in Google Drive.

View Email Attachment Step 1. Click View to open the email attachment in Google Docs View

Save in Google Docs Step 2. Inside the Google Docs View, click the Save button to download the attachment to your Google Drive

Save Gmail File Attachments in Google Docs

Alternatively, you can simply open the attachment file inside Gmail (click the “View” link next to the attachment file name) and, on the next screen, choose File – > Save in Google Docs. This will directly save that email attachment to your Google Docs (now Google Drive) folder. The new Google Docs viewer has a “Save to Google Docs” button that solves a similar purpose.

This method can however be used only with Office documents, Photoshop drawings and other file formats that can be viewed inside Google Docs.

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻