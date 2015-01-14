Run a Poll on Twitter with Google Forms

#google forms #polls #twitter

Twitter, unlike Google Plus, does not offer a native polling solution so you have to rely on an external service to run a quick poll or even a quiz with your Twitter followers. You’ll create a poll on a service like Polldaddy or WuFoo and tweet the link, your followers can click the link and take the poll.

That’s how most polls are conducted on Twitter but the person has to leave the Twitter website in order to answer your poll. Wouldn’t it be better if there were a way to embed a live poll in the tweet itself that people can answer inline, much like subscribing to newsletters, without leaving the Twitter ecosystem?

Twitter Polls

Embed Polls in your Tweet

Well, that is possible, sort of, with Google Forms. When you tweet a link to a Google Form, Twitter embeds the actual form when the tweet is expanded. People can interact with the form and submit while staying on Twitter.

See this live example of a tweet that embeds a poll hosted on Google Forms - you can answer it within the tweet itself.

There’s no trick here except that you should keep the poll really short. That’s because Twitter will only display a question or two in the expanded tweet and most people will thus not be able to figure out how to navigate to the other hidden questions. (hint: Use the TAB key)

Also, while designing the Google Form, choose a theme with smaller fonts and set the description text as blank so that the actual questions are clearly visible in the expanded tweet. You can instead put the description in your tweet.

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻