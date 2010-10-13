Find if it is Raining Right Now in your City?

#fun

Want to know if it’s raining in any particular city of the world?

Just go to your browser’s address bar and type IsItRaining.in/city. For instance, a URL like isitraining.in/New-York will show you the current conditions of New York in just one word - Yes or No.

If there are two or more cities with the same name, you can add the name of the State or Country after the name of the city to point to the right one.

For instance, the tool will interpret Las Vegas for the more popular Nevada city but you can use isitraining.in/Las-Vegas-New-Mexico to get the rain conditions for Las Vegas of New Mexico.

The tool is internally powered by Yahoo! Weather and caches results for 30 minutes so it may not give the real-time conditions always.

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻