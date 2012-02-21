Choose a Perfect Picture for your Social Profiles

Amit Agarwal
By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2012-02-21
C

[slideshare id=9308385&doc=twitterprofilepicturesizea-110918112126-phpapp01]

This presentation offers advice and tips on how to choose a profile picture for your social profiles. The presentation primarily focuses on picking a profile picture for Twitter but there’s no reason why you cannot apply the same guidelines to your other online profiles be it Facebook, Skype, YouTube or the new Google+.

The characteristics of a good profile picture, according to the presentation, are:

  • You should be recognizable in an instant (use close up shots).
  • Use a smiling shot as people are more likely to connect with you then.
  • Illustrations as profile pictures are fine but avoid using cartoon characters as that will make your profile appear less-professional.

All social sites require profile pictures of different sizes and they may resize your picture, thus degrading quality, if you upload one of a different size. It may therefore be a good idea to crop pictures yourself before putting them online and here’s a good tool for doing that.

Published in: Presentations

You’ll also like:

Looking for something? Find here!

Meet the Author

Web Geek, Tech Columnist
A
Amit Agarwal

Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert in GSuite and Google Apps Script. He holds an engineering degree in Computer Science (I.I.T.) and is the first professional blogger in India. Read more on Lifehacker and YourStory

Get in touch