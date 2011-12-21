How to Download PostSecret Archives

PostSecret is the largest blog in the world that doesn’t carry any advertisements and, as most of you would agree, it’s extremely addictive — every time you read those anonymous confessions written on postcards, you also feel like sharing one of your own secrets with the world.

Browse the PostSecret Archives

The Postsecret website gets around 1.2 million visitors every week but what may surprise you more is the size of this blog — even though Frank Warren, the one-man army behind PostSecret, has been religiously posting new postcards on the site since the past couple of year, the total number of pages on the site is exactly one.

For some unknown reason, the PostSecret site maintains no archives so if you missed any of the previous editions of Sunday postcards, you’ll have to either use an image search engine — like Bing with infinite scroll or Google Images —   or maybe you can buy one of these PostSecret books.

Wait, there’s another easy option as well. Go to Google Reader and subscribe to this feed. While the PostSecret feed is loading, just keep scrolling down the list and you’ll have the last 200 days of PostSecret archive on your screen courtesy the built-in cache of Google Reader.

If you are looking for even older postcards, check out the Internet Wayback Machine at archive.org - they have a backup of every PostSecret image that has been made available online since 2005. And to download the PostSecret images on your computer for offline browsing (or say, for making a photo collage), check this page - you can use wget to download all the images though am not sure if it’s an official PostSecret archive or just another mirror site.

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻