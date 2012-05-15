Why You Should Not Rename Your Pinterest Boards?

pinterest boards

When I first read about Pinterest, I didn’t pay enough attention as it looked like any other image bookmarking site with a beautiful interface. But as I spent more time on the website exploring pins and repinning some of them to my own boards (see here), the interest level has definitely gone up.

I plan to do a detailed write-up later but here’s a quick tip for users who are already active on Pinterest – avoid renaming your Pinterest boards.

That’s because when you change the name of a Pinteret board, the associated web address (public URL) of that board will also change. If people have shared your Pinterest board on Facebook or if they have added your board to their online bookmarks, all those links will point to a non-existent 404 page once a board is renamed as the permalink changes.

Also, Pinterest boards have a Facebook Like button and the other side effect is that the Like counts will reset to zero after the board is renamed.

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻