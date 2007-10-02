Web Photo Albums with Free Hosting - JAlbum

JAlbum, the popular free web album and photo gallery software, JAlbum releases a free hosting alternative for your pictures. Up until now, users have needed to have their own web site to put their albums.

The free account holds 30 MB and fit 200 pictures to start out with. Users will also be able to upgrade their account for more storage.

The address to your site will be username.myjalbum.net and the free account will fit about 200 images.

With JAlbum, you set the look and feel of the album to fit your photos and the rest of your web site. Everything is customizable; you can resize thumbnails, write descriptions to every picture the way you want, choose color themes, add music and more.

JAlbum is made in Java so it runs not only on Windows machines, but also on Macintosh OS X and Unix systems like Linux