Upload Photos from Web Pages to Flickr Directly

#flickr #mozilla firefox #upload

upload to flickr

Say you come across an interesting photograph or screenshot image on Wikipedia that you would like to save in your Flickr account. How would you do this ?

Shiyan has developed a simple Flickr Uploadr for Firefox that lets you send web pictures directly to your Flickr account without you having to download that image to the hard-drive.

desktop-uploadImage attribution can be a issue here but it’s also useful if you like to backup photos from places like Picasa, PhotoBucket, Facebook, etc to Flickr.

The add-in is Firefox only but there’s something similar for desktop in the form of Flickr Uploadr (video version here).

This will adds a “Send to Flickr” command to the contextual menu and lets you upload desktop pictures to the web with a simple right click.

Related: Send Pictures to Flickr from Windows Live Photo Gallery

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻