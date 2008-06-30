Photoshop Celebrities Spur Demand for Photo Retouching Experts

Tim Lynch, an image retouching expert, says that 99.9% of photos published in magazines are doctored retouched in some way or the other. In fact, celebrities hire professionals who retouch every single photo before releasing it to the press.

Play ;

Diet experts warn that retouching of photos is causing eating disorders in the society and therefore suggest that magazines should add a warning caption under photos saying that this picture has been retouched.

Here’s another video made with photographs that are retouched using Adobe Photoshop.