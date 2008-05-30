Browse Images From Google Face Search Using Cover Flow Interface

You may remember using the beautiful Cover Flow interface in iTunes or the iPod touch that helps you quickly browse through your music and video collection - now a similar interface is available for viewing faces on Google Images.

Go to facesaerch.com (not facesearch.com), type the name / surname of a person and start flipping the facial images served from Google Images. You can either drag the slider or use the keyboard arrow keys to navigate through the images.

And while you can search for anything, facial search on Google Images works best if you look for a real person. For instance, typing “Crow” would not looking for images of the bird “crow” but a person with crow in his or her name - like Sheryl Crow.

You may also Google Face search to determine if a person is male or female based on the first name and / or surname.

Internally, the above Face Search tool uses Protoflow which is a JavaScript library that emulates the Cover Flow effect in a browser.