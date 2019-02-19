Google Drive turns into a Universal File Viewer

#google docs

Designers, for both web and print media, rely on tools like Adobe Photoshop and Illustrator for doing the creatives of a project. They’ll do the prototypes in PSD format but, for approval, the designs are often delivered as PDFs since their clients may not have Photoshop or other graphics software that is required to view native PSD files.

PSD file viewer Read Photoshop (PSD), Fonts (TTF) and other files in the browser.

That said, if you have any Photoshop (PSD) files on your desktop that you want to view but without having to install Photoshop, here’s a tip for you – just go to your drive.google.com and upload the file.

Google has recently added support for new file formats in Google Drive that are commonly used to exchange design prototypes between clients and designers. That means you can open and quickly open Photoshop, Illustrator, Font Files (ttf), AutoCAD (DXF) drawings and other popular file formats in the browser itself without requiring the application.

Open Web Files with Google Docs File Viewer

If a file that you are trying to open is already on the web, you you can view it in your browser without having to download and upload it your Google Drive account. Here’s how:

Let the file URL be here:

https://www.labnol.org/files/cool-websites.pdf

Copy the  public URL of that file and pass it to Google’s online viewer at docs.google.com/viewer. So the new URL will be:

https://docs.google.com/viewer?url=https://www.labnol.org/files/cool-websites.pdf

Click this link and you’ll be able to view the online file inside the Google Docs file viewer. This works for PDFs, Adobe files, AutoCAD drawing, Microsoft Office, XML and all other popular file formats.

Also read: Google Docs Guide [Do Everything with Google Docs]

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻