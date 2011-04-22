How to Permanently Delete Files from Dropbox

#dropbox

One of the big advantages of using Dropbox is that it lets you easily recover files that you may have accidentally deleted from your computer’s hard drive. Should you wish to restore a file that is no longer available on your computer, just go to the “Deleted files” section of the Dropbox website and select the file that you want to recover.

When you delete a file from a local folder, Dropbox will not remove that file from their own servers, instead they will simply move it to another folder from where you may restore it later. This is much like the Recycle bin of Windows – deleting a file will only move it to the Recycle bin and you have to manually empty* the bin to permanently remove that file.

Play ;

Coming back to Dropbox, if you would like to get rid of a file permanently so that it also gets deleted from Dropbox servers, first delete that file from your computer.

Next, log in to Dropbox website, choose the “Show Deleted Files” option, select the file that you just deleted and then click More – > Permanently Delete to trash it forever. The screencast above explains the steps in greater details.

PS

fact, it is a bit complex at the OS level. You should securely delete your Windows files else they can be recovered even after you have emptied the Recycle bin.

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻