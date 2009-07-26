How to Structure Your Web Pages for Effective SEO

If you are not sure how to structure web pages for effective SEO, check this illustration from SEOMoz that shows how a “perfectly” optimized page should look like.

Here are some key points from the story based on their internal research:

It appears that Google and the other engines are doing more to recognize location on the page as an element of link consideration. Thus, employing links to pages in the Wikipedia-style (in the body content of a piece) rather than in permanent navigation may potentially provide some benefit.

Important keywords should, preferably, be featured in the first few words (50-100, but hopefully even sooner) of a page’s text content. The engines do appear to have some preference for pages that employ keywords sooner, rather than later, in the text.

It’s impossible to pinpoint the exact, optimal number of times to employ a keyword term/phrase on the page, but this simple rule has served us well for a long time - “2-3X on short pages, 4-6X on longer ones and never more than makes sense in the context of the copy.”

More on seomoz.org.