A To-Do List App That's Like Your Paper Diary

#todo

simple to-do lists

TeuxDeux is a minimal and uncomplicated tool that you can use to manage your to-do lists inside the browser.

Type something in the input box and it will added to your pending task list for that day. Hover your mouse over a task and just click once to mark that item as done.

The most interesting part about TeuxDeux is this - if the due date of a task is today and you don’t complete it in time, it will automatically be added to your next day’s pending task list.

If that’s not what you want, you can manually drag tasks and pending items to any other future dates but there’s no need for you to look back in the past to catch up with any pending tasks.

Organize your To-Do Lists Online with TeuxDeux

The interface of TeuxDeux is beautiful with individual items separated by dotted lines just like pages of a real diary. The current day is highlighted in red while the dates that have passed are colored dull gray.

It is natural to compare a new to-do list application with existing popular apps like Remember the Milk, that offer tons of extra features as well as integration points with external applications, but TeuxDeux is more about managing to-do lists online just the way you would maintain them in a paper dairy.

TeuxDeux designer Tina Roth says they’re working on an iPhone app as well.

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻