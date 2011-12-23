An Online Viewer for Microsoft Project Files

#embed

While there are free viewers available for Word, Excel and PowerPoint, Microsoft does not provide an official viewer for Microsoft Project (.mpp) files. That means if you don’t have the Project program installed on your computer, you can’t read any of those project plans lying in your mailbox.

Microsoft Project Viewer

There’s however an excellent option now that will let you view and print Project files in the browser itself without requiring MS Project. It’s called projec.to.

Open Microsoft Project Files Online

To open a project file without installing Microsoft Project, just sign-up for a free plan at projec.to and upload your .mpp (or .mpt template) file. The service will then render your project plan in a browser based Flash-viewer from where you can not only view the plan but also print it or even embed it in external web pages using Flash.

The service offers both free and paid plans but if you opt for the free option, any MS Project file (or Template) that you upload onto projec.to will be public by default.

You can of course delete files immediate after viewing them online but if your projects plans contain something extremely confidential, it may be a good idea to go with one of the paid plans that start at $5/month and allow private viewing.

Related guide: Best Online Project Management Apps

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻