Finding the Most Popular Videos on YouTube

#youtube

Popular YouTube Videos

YouTube has unveiled an interesting tool at youtube.com/trendsdashboard that will help you track the most popular videos in a particular city /country or videos that are currently popular with a certain age group.

The “Most Shared” section shows videos that have been shared the most on Twitter and Facebook in the past 24 hours while the “Most Viewed” section has a list of videos that were uploaded in the last 28 days and have been watched the maximum number of times in the past 24 hours.

YouTube has another section at youtube.com/charts that shows the most viewed YouTube videos by categories - the new Trends dashboard displays videos by region and demographics. You may also use the charts page to learn about videos that have got the most comments or ones that have favorited the maximum number of times on YouTube.

I just wish they had added RSS feeds for these YouTube charts.

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻