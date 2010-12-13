Finding the Most Popular Videos on YouTube

YouTube has unveiled an interesting tool at youtube.com/trendsdashboard that will help you track the most popular videos in a particular city /country or videos that are currently popular with a certain age group.

The “Most Shared” section shows videos that have been shared the most on Twitter and Facebook in the past 24 hours while the “Most Viewed” section has a list of videos that were uploaded in the last 28 days and have been watched the maximum number of times in the past 24 hours.

YouTube has another section at youtube.com/charts that shows the most viewed YouTube videos by categories - the new Trends dashboard displays videos by region and demographics. You may also use the charts page to learn about videos that have got the most comments or ones that have favorited the maximum number of times on YouTube.

I just wish they had added RSS feeds for these YouTube charts.