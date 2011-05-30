The Most Popular Websites of 2011

Search analytics firm Compete recently released a list of the top 50 websites for the month of April 2011 according to the number of unique visitors.

There are no surprises here and, other than a couple of fluctuations in the rankings, the sites that made it to the list last year are still around. Among video sharing websites, ustream.tv registered the maximum growth in terms of unique visitors while traffic to deal website Groupon grew more than 655% since the past year.

The Top Websites for April 2011

Rank

Website Name

Unique Visitors

Yearly Change

1

google.com

150,132,536

-0.34%

2

facebook.com

137,917,539

13.33%

3

yahoo.com

137,281,886

2.02%

4

youtube.com

123,404,304

22.42%

5

bing.com

86,836,886

48.43%

6

wikipedia.org

81,157,591

6.01%

7

amazon.com

74,978,780

12.71%

8

msn.com

73,799,209

8.95%

9

live.com

72,369,485

4.21%

10

ebay.com

67,372,294

-10.04%

11

blogspot.com

65,940,748

12.10%

12

microsoft.com

62,162,835

9.19%

13

craigslist.org

57,500,250

-5.52%

14

ask.com

54,508,628

-10.72%

15

go.com

49,504,372

17.32%

16

about.com

47,709,562

3.88%

17

aol.com

46,906,652

2.32%

18

walmart.com

46,349,561

14.15%

19

ehow.com

45,960,705

60.20%

20

answers.com

42,276,025

38.03%

21

mapquest.com

36,700,156

-9.61%

22

target.com

36,178,431

24.64%

23

weather.com

33,728,429

11.58%

24

wordpress.com

33,459,473

1.92%

25

netflix.com

33,129,869

52.15%

26

myspace.com

32,876,686

-53.60%

27

paypal.com

31,870,573

11.06%

28

apple.com

31,103,237

10.79%

29

adobe.com

31,079,363

3.17%

30

twitter.com

27,504,233

-0.75%

31

chase.com

26,432,079

5.86%

32

att.com

25,744,344

12.12%

33

bankofamerica.com

25,671,467

4.82%

34

imdb.com

23,787,667

-2.86%

35

groupon.com

23,768,883

655.82%

36

cnn.com

23,341,250

-13.93%

37

flickr.com

21,514,439

-13.68%

38

photobucket.com

20,523,415

-23.97%

39

comcast.net

20,077,436

57.38%

40

bestbuy.com

19,690,984

-1.66%

41

yellowpages.com

19,683,713

40.39%

42

irs.gov

19,682,366

-4.02%

43

jcpenney.com

19,452,462

33.94%

44

sears.com

19,348,832

25.28%

45

homedepot.com

19,244,361

3.58%

46

verizonwireless.com

18,440,068

11.74%

47

cnet.com

18,405,154

-13.40%

48

comcast.com

18,362,992

60.51%

49

wellsfargo.com

17,984,172

26.90%

50

lowes.com

17,949,686

19.84%

