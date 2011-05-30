The Most Popular Websites of 2011

#websites

Search analytics firm Compete recently released a list of the top 50 websites for the month of April 2011 according to the number of unique visitors.

There are no surprises here and, other than a couple of fluctuations in the rankings, the sites that made it to the list last year are still around. Among video sharing websites, ustream.tv registered the maximum growth in terms of unique visitors while traffic to deal website Groupon grew more than 655% since the past year.

The Top Websites for April 2011

Rank

Website Name

Unique Visitors

Yearly Change

1

google.com

150,132,536

-0.34%

2

facebook.com

137,917,539

13.33%

3

yahoo.com

137,281,886

2.02%

4

youtube.com

123,404,304

22.42%

5

bing.com

86,836,886

48.43%

6

wikipedia.org

81,157,591

6.01%

7

amazon.com

74,978,780

12.71%

8

msn.com

73,799,209

8.95%

9

live.com

72,369,485

4.21%

10

ebay.com

67,372,294

-10.04%

11

blogspot.com

65,940,748

12.10%

12

microsoft.com

62,162,835

9.19%

13

craigslist.org

57,500,250

-5.52%

14

ask.com

54,508,628

-10.72%

15

go.com

49,504,372

17.32%

16

about.com

47,709,562

3.88%

17

aol.com

46,906,652

2.32%

18

walmart.com

46,349,561

14.15%

19

ehow.com

45,960,705

60.20%

20

answers.com

42,276,025

38.03%

21

mapquest.com

36,700,156

-9.61%

22

target.com

36,178,431

24.64%

23

weather.com

33,728,429

11.58%

24

wordpress.com

33,459,473

1.92%

25

netflix.com

33,129,869

52.15%

26

myspace.com

32,876,686

-53.60%

27

paypal.com

31,870,573

11.06%

28

apple.com

31,103,237

10.79%

29

adobe.com

31,079,363

3.17%

30

twitter.com

27,504,233

-0.75%

31

chase.com

26,432,079

5.86%

32

att.com

25,744,344

12.12%

33

bankofamerica.com

25,671,467

4.82%

34

imdb.com

23,787,667

-2.86%

35

groupon.com

23,768,883

655.82%

36

cnn.com

23,341,250

-13.93%

37

flickr.com

21,514,439

-13.68%

38

photobucket.com

20,523,415

-23.97%

39

comcast.net

20,077,436

57.38%

40

bestbuy.com

19,690,984

-1.66%

41

yellowpages.com

19,683,713

40.39%

42

irs.gov

19,682,366

-4.02%

43

jcpenney.com

19,452,462

33.94%

44

sears.com

19,348,832

25.28%

45

homedepot.com

19,244,361

3.58%

46

verizonwireless.com

18,440,068

11.74%

47

cnet.com

18,405,154

-13.40%

48

comcast.com

18,362,992

60.51%

49

wellsfargo.com

17,984,172

26.90%

50

lowes.com

17,949,686

19.84%

Also see: The Most Blocked Websites

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻