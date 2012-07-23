Measuring your Blog's Social Performance

Want to know how your blog is doing on social sites like Twitter, Google+ and Facebook?

The updated Social Sharing Analytics tool helps you quickly measure your blog’s (or anyone else’s) performance on popular social sites including Twitter, Facebook and Google Plus. Just paste the URL of any website that has feeds and you are good to go. The tool extracts all the recently published stories from the RSS feed and displays the corresponding social counts.

Now we also have a WordPress plugin that displays the social sharing counts of all your blog posts right inside the WordPress Admin dashboard.

As you can see in above screenshot, the plugin adds a new “Social” column to your “Edit Posts” screen in WordPress where the respective sharing counts (likes, tweets and +1s) of all the blog posts are displayed.

The plugin makes no changes to your WordPress blog posts or database. For best performance, set WordPress to display 10 or 20 posts in the Edit screen.