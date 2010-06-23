Moderate Comments on your Flickr Photos with FlickrCleanr

#comments #flickr

flickr_comments

Unlike YouTube and Digg, Flickr has a very ‘civilized’ community and therefore there should be little reason for you to ever remove comments from your Flickr photos.

That said, if you would still like to clean up or moderate conversations happening around some of your Flickr photos, an online service like Flickr Cleaner should come handy.

Flickr Cleaner scans your photostream and then display a list of photos that have comments. I am not sure how it sorts the pictures but looks like the ones with maximum comments are listed at the top. You can either delete selected comments from a photo or hit the “clear” button to remove every single comment from that photo.

Other than cleaning comments, you may also use the Flickr Cleaner service to manage photos that you have previously marked as favorites on Flickr. And not just photos, it works with your Flickr videos as well.

Related: Flickr Guide: How to Do Everything with Flickr

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻