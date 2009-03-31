Nominate Yourself for the Microsoft MVP Award (India)

#microsoft

microsoft mvp award Microsoft awards the Most Valuable Professional (MVP) status to select individuals who are seen as active participants in technical communities like blogs, Internet forums, user groups, wikis, conferences, etc.

You neither have to be a geek nor an expert in Microsoft specific technologies to win an MVP award. For instance, a technology blogger who writes about web applications or consumer software can be a perfect MVP candidate. You can check the MVP directory to know all about the current batch of MVPs and their area of expertise.

Now if you are based in India and like to become a MVP, please go to the MVP India site and click the “Register Now” button to access the MVP nomination form. The last date for submitting nominations is April 18**.**

The MVP awards are announced every quarter so if you are not selected in the first attempt, you can re-nominate yourself in 3 months.

I have been a Microsoft MVP for the past three years (2007, 2008 & 2009) and it definitely helps because you can try software betas even before they are released to public, you get access to private newsgroups and there’s plenty of learning material (including ebooks, webcasts, etc.) to enhance your existing skills. This PDF has more information about the Microsoft MVP Award.

