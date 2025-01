vintageJS is a online tool where you can upload your new digital images and make them appear old with sepia tones and blurred edges in few easy clicks.

Unlike most other web-based photo editing tool, vintage JS is written completely in HTML5 and is open-source so you may even host it on to your own servers.

Also, it uses data URIs to render images and the various filters are applied via jQuery at the client’s computer itself so the thing should work in offline mode as well.