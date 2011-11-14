Make aPhoto Mosaic Online from your Friends Pictures

Would you like to create a mosaic style picture of your own self without doing any of the hard work? Then give Frintr a try.

Frintr will fetch profiles pictures of all your friends on Twitter and Facebook and turns them into one large mosaic that resembles one of your own pictures.

Frintr, by default, will pick your default profile picture from your social networks but you may even upload a new one from your computer.

You can create any number of photo mosaics on Frintr for free but they do charge a reasonable 99 ¢ fee for generating high-resolution posters.