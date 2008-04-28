Turn Your Pictures Into Impressive Photo Mosaic Posters

Photo mosaic images look extremely beautiful and creative when viewed from a distance. And they also make perfect gifts.

Think of photo mosaics as complicated jigsaw puzzles where every piece (or pixel) is a complete picture in itself but give a different illusion when arranged with hundreds of other photographs.

To see some samples of photo mosaic images, click any of these thumbnail images.

You don’t need any expensive software to create photo mosaics from your favorite pictures - just upload the photograph to picartia.com and select a theme (whether you want smiling faces in the background or birds or something else).

After few seconds, a link to download that photograph mosaic will arrive in your inbox. It’s large enough to be used as a wall poster but you may opt for even bigger versions for a small fee ($2).

