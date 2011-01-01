Link to a Specific Time of Youtube videos

Youtube lets you link to a specific time in the video using the t parameter. This helps because if a video is long, you can directly link to the most interesting part and skip the previous part.

Deep Link a YouTube Video

Creating deep-links is easy. If you want a YouTube video to start playing at the 5min, 15sec mark then just add #t=1m45s to the YouTube video URL.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Iq3zo432sAU#t=5m15s

Alternatively, you can specify the skip time in seconds (5min 15s = 315 seconds). The URL would then become:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Iq3zo432sAU#t=315s

The same code may also be used when you are embedding a YouTube video into your web pages.

You can add the #t parameter to YouTube video URL in the embed code and when someone hits play, the video will buffer (play) from exactly that point.

Full-Screen Video with Time Parameter

Should you wish to play a deep-linked video in full-screen mode, the new URL syntax would look like this:

https://www.youtube.com/embed/ihic3AqopZk/#t=115s

This is a quick and easy way to let people skip the intros and other boring parts of a YouTube video.

Also see: Skip DVD Trailers and Ads in a movie