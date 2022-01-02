The Best Online Teachers for Learning Web Development

For the past few months, I have been on a learning spree looking to enhance my existing coding skills and also learn new programming languages and frameworks. In this process, I have watched a countless number of video tutorials and online courses that pertain to programming and, specifically, web development.

In my quest to become a better developer, I’ve come across several awesome “teachers” who aren’t just excellent programmers but awesome educators and have the art of explaining complex and difficult concepts.

Learn Modern Web Programming with the Best Online Teachers

This is an attempt to highlight the best instructors on the Internet for JavaScript, React, Redux, Node.js, Firebase (database and storage), Docker, Google Golang, Typescript, Flutter (for mobile app development), Dart, Git, Webpack and Parcel bundler.

I’ve taken courses by every single instructor mentioned here (PDF) and recommend them highly.

Awesome Web Teachers

Language / PlatformTeacher / Course
React.jsAndrew Mead, Maximilian Schwarzmüller, Stephen Grider, Ryan FlorenceScott Tolinski, Elijah Manor, Brian Holt, Dave CeddiaKirupa Chinnathambi
Advanced JavaScript / ES6 / ES2017Anthony Alicea, Wes Bos, Mark Zamoyta, Tyler McGinnis,  Mosh HamedaniKent C. DoddsKyle SimpsonKyle Robinson YoungBrandon Morelli, Cody Seibert
ReduxDan AbramovShaun PellingBucky RobertsCory House
Dart & FlutterMary Xia & Matt SullivanStephen Grider, Maximilian Schwarzmüller, Filip & Emily Fortuna
Docker / KubernetesJake Wright, Stephen Grider, James Lee
Webpack / Parcel web bundlerAndrew MeadLawrence Whiteside, Sean LarkinPetr TichyBrad TraversyMax Schwarzmüller
Node.jsMaximilian SchwarzmüllerStephen GriderAndrew MeadAzat MardanAnthony AliceaSamer Buna
Git & GithubTrevor MillerAlex Garret-SmithTom Preson-Werner, Daniel Shiffman
Go LanguageTodd McLeod, Stephen Grider, Derek Banas, Jon Calhoun, Harrison Kinsley
TypeScriptTodd MottoJohn LidquistBasarat Ali SyedMarius Schulz
Firebase / FirestoreDavid East, Doug Stevenson, Shaun Pelling, Todd Kerpelman, Steve Kinney
Google Chrome Dev ToolsPaul Irish, Surma, Umar Hansa, Jon Kuperman
GraphQLAndrew Mead, Stephen Grider

Also see: Learn How to Code Online

