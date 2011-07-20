The Hidden Text Inside the Instapaper Icon

You are all too familiar with Instapaper, the popular web app that lets you save web pages for reading later in a clean and distraction-free layout.

The app is all about reading text in a more comfortable view but a little thing that some Instapaper fans may have missed is this – the Instapaper icon is also made of pure text and you can actually read the words if you enlarge the image.

The text used in the icon is an excerpt from a Merlin Mann piece on 43Folders as was revealed by Marco Arment on Twitter. Neat idea!