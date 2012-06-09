Bring the Instagram Mobile Experience to your Desktop

#google chrome #instagram

Instagram is arguably the world’s most popular photo sharing website. The app is available for Android and iPhone only but there are quite a few third-party websites that let you explore Instagram photos on the computer without needing any apps.

For instance, here’s Obama’s account on Instagram that you can view in any desktop or mobile browser. If you have an account on Instagram, you can even comment or like the photos from your computer itself.

Instagram Mobile on your Desktop

Most Instagram web apps transform your Instagram feeds into beautiful photo galleries but if you prefer to have the “original” mobile interface, check this Chrome extension of the same name.

It sits as an icon in your Chrome address bar and provides you access to your Instragram feed with a click on any web page. Unlike other Instragram apps, this extension recreates the real app-like experience on your desktop and you can do everything with your photo stream - much like the native mobile app - except for uploading new photos.

Or hit the menu in the top-left corner to view the most popular Instagram photos of the day.

