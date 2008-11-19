InLinks - Text-Link-Ads That Are Tough to Detect

#seo

The company behind Text-Link-Ads.com service has launched a new program InLinks.com that too a marketplace for buying and selling Google PageRank text links but could be slightly tough to detect.

Here the advertisers can pick blog posts where they want to place text links and once the blogger approves that link, particular words in the blog post automatically get linked to the advertiser’s site without the rel=nofollow attribute thus passing link juice.

Tony Hung says the starting rate for such links are about $10/month. The linking is automatic and done via plug-ins (available for WordPress, Movable Type & Drupal) and unlike the regular text link ads, here blogger don’t give a site-wide link but only from a specific post.

Text Links are dangerous for sure particular if your site traffic is dependent on Google. My advice would be to stay away because, sooner or later, search engines will figure this out especially when you are embedding links to commercial sites in your old web pages – that’s because a copy of you pages are already in Google’s index so a simple diff will reveal them all those new paid links.

Tony too has some advice in this case - “If you don’t care about how Google thinks of your site..then its probably worth a go.”

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻