Hundred Zeros, the always-updated online catalog of free Kindle ebooks, is now available for Kindle users in U.K., Germany, Italy, Spain and France. The parent site will continue to serve Kindle users in America, India, Canada and other non-European countries.

As always, any feedback will be much appreciated.

uk.hundredzeros.com

fr.hundredzeros.com

de.hundredzeros.com

es.hundredzeros.com

it.hundredzeros.com