Hide Your Online Status on Facebook Chat from Select Contacts

By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2009-05-12
If you are connected with too many people on Facebook and need to hide your online status on Facebook Chat from certain contacts, here’s some help.

Facebook has integrated friends list with Chat and you can also choose which of these list members get to see you online.

So you can stay visible to your family members and close friends while the rest of your Facebook friends won’t know if you are logged into Facebook.

Earlier you had to completely turn off Facebook chat in order to hide your online status from other contacts.

The Facebook chat window has easy sliders so you can easily toggle your online status for any friends list in a click.

Published in: Facebook

