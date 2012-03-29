Monetize your Website with Google Surveys

#google #survey

google consumer survey

Google has introduced a new do-it-yourself product called Consumers Surveys to help businesses, big or small, perform targeted market research using online surveys.

For instance, if you are planning to introduce a new dish in your restaurant, you can create a survey targeting residents of your area and those in a particular income group. The following video offers more details about the new Consumer Survey product.

Play ;

A Monetization Opportunity for Websites

The company creating the survey will pay Google $0.10 per response (for a general survey) or $0.50 per response for a demographically targeted survey (like when they want to target residents of New York who are in the 18-24 age group). These surveys will be embedded on Google network sites (much like AdSense ads) and Google will pay the web publisher a commission each time a visitor completes the survey.

You may wonder what is the incentive for the visitor to fill the survey? That will be decided by the publisher - they can either offer “premium” content to visitors who complete a consumer survey or maybe they can put their site’s registration for behind a survey.

Google has put up an online form for publishers who wish to apply for the Consumer Survey Program. The support site says that integrating surveys in a website is very similar to how your set up AdSense ads on your website. It however remains to be seen if Google will allow small publishers into the program.

Update: Google Surveys is currently available for U.S. publishers only according to an email from Google.

Making Money with Surveys

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

